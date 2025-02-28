Morgan State takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore for conference showdown

Morgan State Bears (11-15, 4-7 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (10-16, 5-6 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zamara Haynes and Maryland-Eastern Shore host Laila Fair and Morgan State in MEAC play Saturday.

The Hawks are 7-5 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore allows 61.0 points and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Bears are 4-7 in MEAC play. Morgan State leads the MEAC with 14.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Naya Ojukwu averaging 5.1.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State averages 58.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 61.0 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows.

The Hawks and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haynes is scoring 11.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Hawks. Mahogony Lester is averaging 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ja’la Bannerman is averaging 8.4 points for the Bears. Ojukwu is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.