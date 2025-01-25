Morgan State hosts Jones and Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (11-9, 2-2 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (9-10, 2-2 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State faces Morgan State after Angel Jones scored 22 points in Coppin State’s 76-71 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Bears are 7-1 in home games. Morgan State ranks second in the MEAC in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Laila Fair leads the Bears with 7.4 boards.

The Eagles have gone 2-2 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State is 4-0 in one-possession games.

Morgan State is shooting 36.4% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Morgan State gives up.

The Bears and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michaela Bogans averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 21.3% from beyond the arc. Jael Butler is shooting 41.9% and averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tiffany Hammond is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.9 points. Laila Lawrence is averaging 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

