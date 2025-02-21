Morgan State hosts Howard following King’s 24-point outing

Howard Bison (15-9, 8-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (11-13, 4-5 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Morgan State after Saniyah King scored 24 points in Howard’s 72-59 win against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Bears are 7-3 on their home court. Morgan State is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bison have gone 8-1 against MEAC opponents. Howard has a 6-8 record against teams over .500.

Morgan State is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 37.3% Howard allows to opponents. Howard averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Morgan State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamaria Rumph is averaging 6.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Bears. Naya Ojukwu is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Destiny Howell is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bison. King is averaging 14.0 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 70.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.