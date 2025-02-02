Morgan State faces Delaware State on 4-game losing streak

Morgan State Bears (9-12, 2-4 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (3-16, 0-6 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State heads into the matchup with Delaware State as losers of four in a row.

The Hornets have gone 3-4 at home. Delaware State has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Bears have gone 2-4 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State gives up 65.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Delaware State averages 55.0 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 65.5 Morgan State gives up. Morgan State’s 36.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than Delaware State has allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

The Hornets and Bears match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenzie Stewart is averaging 4.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Laila Fair is averaging 9.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Bears. Gabrielle Johnson is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 0-10, averaging 55.5 points, 25.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.