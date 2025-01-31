Morgan State and Maryland-Eastern Shore meet for conference matchup

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-12, 2-2 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (9-11, 2-3 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore in a matchup of MEAC teams.

The Bears have gone 7-2 in home games. Morgan State is second in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. Laila Fair leads the Bears with 7.4 boards.

The Hawks are 2-2 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 1-11 record against opponents over .500.

Morgan State’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Morgan State has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michaela Bogans is shooting 20.8% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging six points and 1.7 steals. Fair is shooting 37.1% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

Zamara Haynes is averaging 11.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Ashanti Lynch is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 59.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.