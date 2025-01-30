Moreland leads Brown against Pennsylvania after 21-point outing

Pennsylvania Quakers (10-8, 1-4 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (9-9, 3-2 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Pennsylvania after Alyssa Moreland scored 21 points in Brown’s 64-56 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bears have gone 6-3 in home games. Brown ranks seventh in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.1 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Quakers have gone 1-4 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania averages 66.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Brown is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 38.3% Pennsylvania allows to opponents. Pennsylvania averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Brown allows.

The Bears and Quakers match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aima Ofunrein is averaging 7.7 points for the Bears. Olivia Young is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sarah Miller averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Stina Almqvist is shooting 41.6% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.