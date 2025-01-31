Moreland and Brown host Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Quakers (10-8, 1-4 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (9-9, 3-2 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces Pennsylvania after Alyssa Moreland scored 21 points in Brown’s 64-56 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bears are 6-3 in home games. Brown is sixth in the Ivy League with 12.2 assists per game led by Grace Arnolie averaging 4.2.

The Quakers are 1-4 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Stina Almqvist averaging 2.8.

Brown averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Brown gives up.

The Bears and Quakers face off Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arnolie is shooting 36.0% and averaging 15.1 points for the Bears. Olivia Young is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Almqvist is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.7 points for the Quakers. Mataya Gayle is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

