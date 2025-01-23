Morehead State visits McGlone and Eastern Illinois

Morehead State Eagles (7-11, 2-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-6, 8-0 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Morehead State after Macy McGlone scored 23 points in Eastern Illinois’ 67-54 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Panthers have gone 7-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois is fourth in the OVC with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by McGlone averaging 4.0.

The Eagles have gone 2-6 against OVC opponents. Morehead State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Eastern Illinois have averaged.

The Panthers and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGlone is averaging 18.1 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for the Panthers. Ella Lune is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Katie Novik is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 11.4 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 66.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

