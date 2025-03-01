Morehead State visits Brown and UT Martin

Morehead State Eagles (9-20, 4-15 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (13-17, 10-9 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts Morehead State after Anaya Brown scored 27 points in UT Martin’s 84-69 win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Skyhawks are 8-7 in home games. UT Martin ranks eighth in the OVC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Brown averaging 3.9.

The Eagles are 4-15 in conference play. Morehead State gives up 72.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

UT Martin is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than UT Martin has given up to its opponents (41.8%).

The Skyhawks and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 15.4 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Skyhawks. Kenley McCarn is averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

Katie Novik is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Eagles. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 14.8 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.