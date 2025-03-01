Morehead State takes on UT Martin, aims to end 8-game slide

Morehead State Eagles (14-16, 9-10 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (13-17, 9-10 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -5.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State is looking to stop its eight-game slide with a victory over UT Martin.

The Skyhawks are 8-4 on their home court. UT Martin ranks second in the OVC in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Vladimer Salaridze leads the Skyhawks with 8.0 boards.

The Eagles are 9-10 in conference games. Morehead State allows 69.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.9 points per game.

UT Martin averages 75.4 points, 6.1 more per game than the 69.3 Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game UT Martin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is averaging 16.2 points for the Skyhawks. Salaridze is averaging 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Kenny White Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyler Brelsford is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.