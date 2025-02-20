Morehead State plays SIU-Edwardsville following Rosarion’s 20-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-21, 2-14 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (8-18, 3-13 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Maia Rosarion scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 78-73 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Eagles have gone 5-8 in home games. Morehead State gives up 72.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Cougars are 2-14 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville is sixth in the OVC with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Brianna Wooldridge averaging 4.6.

Morehead State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Morehead State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 12.4 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

KK Rodriguez is averaging 12.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Macy Silvey is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

