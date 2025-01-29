Morehead State hosts Tennessee Tech following Nicholls’ 23-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-11, 5-5 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-8, 9-2 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech takes on Morehead State after JaJuan Nicholls scored 23 points in Tennessee Tech’s 89-85 overtime victory against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Eagles are 9-0 in home games. Morehead State ranks fourth in the OVC in team defense, giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-5 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is fourth in the OVC scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

Morehead State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech scores 5.3 more points per game (73.3) than Morehead State gives up (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerone Morton is averaging 11.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Kenny White Jr. is averaging 13.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jaylon Johnson is shooting 39.1% and averaging 12.9 points for the Golden Eagles. Ray Glasgow is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.