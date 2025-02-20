Morehead State hosts Taylor and SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (18-9, 11-5 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-13, 9-7 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits Morehead State after Brian Taylor II scored 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 84-72 win over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Eagles have gone 9-3 at home. Morehead State ranks fifth in the OVC with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Dieonte Miles averaging 5.0.

The Cougars are 11-5 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

Morehead State averages 67.1 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 65.7 SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny White Jr. is scoring 12.5 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Eagles. Tyler Brelsford is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ray’Sean Taylor is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Brian Taylor II is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

