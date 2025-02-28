Morehead State faces UT Martin on 8-game slide

Morehead State Eagles (14-16, 9-10 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (13-17, 9-10 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State enters the matchup against UT Martin as losers of eight in a row.

The Skyhawks have gone 8-4 in home games. UT Martin ranks second in the OVC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Vladimer Salaridze averaging 5.0.

The Eagles have gone 9-10 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Martin is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 66.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 72.2 UT Martin gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is averaging 16.2 points for the Skyhawks. Salaridze is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kenny White Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyler Brelsford is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.