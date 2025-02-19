Morehead State faces SIU-Edwardsville after Rosarion’s 20-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-21, 2-14 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (8-18, 3-13 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays SIU-Edwardsville after Maia Rosarion scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 78-73 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Eagles are 5-8 in home games. Morehead State is ninth in the OVC in team defense, giving up 72.6 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Cougars are 2-14 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Morehead State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Morehead State gives up.

The Eagles and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is averaging 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Eagles. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

KK Rodriguez is shooting 35.8% and averaging 12.9 points for the Cougars. Macy Silvey is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.