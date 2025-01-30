Morehead State Eagles face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on 5-game losing streak

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (14-5, 8-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-14, 2-9 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State heads into the matchup with Tennessee Tech after losing five straight games.

The Eagles have gone 4-6 at home. Morehead State ranks fourth in the OVC in rebounding with 32.6 rebounds. Katie Novik leads the Eagles with 5.3 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 8-2 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech averages 14.7 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Peyton Carter with 3.7.

Morehead State is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 40.8% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Morehead State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Novik is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Eagles. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Carter is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Keeley Carter is shooting 53.5% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 58.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.