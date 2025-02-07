Morales leads Montana State against Northern Colorado after 25-point performance

Northern Colorado Bears (10-12, 3-8 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (21-2, 11-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Northern Colorado after Esmeralda Morales scored 25 points in Montana State’s 73-66 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats are 10-0 in home games. Montana State is third in the Big Sky with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Taylee Chirrick averaging 1.8.

The Bears are 3-8 in conference matchups. Northern Colorado is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

Montana State scores 71.9 points, 13.0 more per game than the 58.9 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 8.8 more points per game (64.5) than Montana State gives up to opponents (55.7).

The Bobcats and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morales is shooting 37.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Bobcats. Marah Dykstra is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Aniah Hall is averaging 9.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bears. London Gamble is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 74.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 14.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 56.2 points, 26.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.