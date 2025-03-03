Morales leads Montana State against Idaho after 23-point outing

Montana State Bobcats (26-3, 16-1 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (18-10, 10-7 Big Sky)

Moscow; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays Idaho after Esmeralda Morales scored 23 points in Montana State’s 73-69 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals are 10-3 on their home court. Idaho scores 66.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Bobcats are 16-1 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State leads the Big Sky giving up only 55.8 points per game while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

Idaho averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Montana State allows. Montana State scores 12.9 more points per game (72.4) than Idaho allows to opponents (59.5).

The Vandals and Bobcats match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Nelson is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Vandals. Jennifer Aadland is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marah Dykstra is averaging 13 points for the Bobcats. Morales is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 15.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.