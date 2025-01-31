Moore leads Norfolk State against South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-11, 3-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (14-8, 4-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts South Carolina State after Brian Moore Jr. scored 30 points in Norfolk State’s 92-75 victory over the Howard Bison.

The Spartans have gone 7-1 at home. Norfolk State averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Norfolk State makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than South Carolina State has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). South Carolina State has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

The Spartans and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 19 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mitchel Taylor is averaging 7.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Drayton Jones is averaging 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.