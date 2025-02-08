Moore leads East Tennessee State against UNC Greensboro after 24-point showing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-6, 7-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-9, 5-3 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts UNC Greensboro after Courtney Moore scored 24 points in East Tennessee State’s 77-64 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Buccaneers are 9-1 in home games. East Tennessee State is second in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 55.4 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Spartans are 7-1 in conference play. UNC Greensboro ranks second in the SoCon shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

East Tennessee State is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 38.3% UNC Greensboro allows to opponents. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

The Buccaneers and Spartans match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Paige Lyons is averaging 8.8 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jayde Gamble is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 69.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.