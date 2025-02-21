Moore and NJIT host UMBC

NJIT Highlanders (5-22, 2-10 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (12-16, 4-9 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits UMBC after Tim Moore Jr. scored 28 points in NJIT’s 75-71 overtime loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Retrievers are 7-7 in home games. UMBC is ninth in the America East in team defense, giving up 78.2 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Highlanders are 2-10 in America East play. NJIT is 2-16 against opponents with a winning record.

UMBC averages 80.3 points, 8.3 more per game than the 72.0 NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UMBC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Johnson is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 17.5 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tariq Francis is shooting 35.4% and averaging 18.4 points for the Highlanders. Moore is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.