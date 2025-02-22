Moore and NJIT host UMBC

NJIT Highlanders (5-22, 2-10 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (12-16, 4-9 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits UMBC after Tim Moore Jr. scored 28 points in NJIT’s 75-71 overtime loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Retrievers are 7-7 in home games. UMBC has a 7-10 record against teams over .500.

The Highlanders are 2-10 against conference opponents. NJIT has a 2-16 record against opponents over .500.

UMBC scores 80.3 points, 8.3 more per game than the 72.0 NJIT allows. NJIT’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than UMBC has allowed to its opponents (46.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Johnson is shooting 51.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tariq Francis is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 18.4 points and 3.6 assists. Moore is averaging 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.