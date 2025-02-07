Moore and East Tennessee State host UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-6, 7-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-9, 5-3 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts UNC Greensboro after Courtney Moore scored 24 points in East Tennessee State’s 77-64 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Buccaneers have gone 9-1 in home games. East Tennessee State ranks sixth in the SoCon with 26.2 points per game in the paint led by Carmen Richardson averaging 4.0.

The Spartans are 7-1 against conference opponents. UNC Greensboro ranks seventh in the SoCon with 20.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayde Gamble averaging 3.4.

East Tennessee State is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 38.3% UNC Greensboro allows to opponents. UNC Greensboro averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than East Tennessee State gives up.

The Buccaneers and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Paige Lyons is shooting 42.9% and averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gamble is averaging 12.6 points and 2.4 steals for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 69.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.