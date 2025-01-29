Montana visits Portland State after Waddington’s 21-point outing

Montana Grizzlies (7-12, 3-5 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-12, 1-6 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Portland State after Avery Waddington scored 21 points in Montana’s 67-66 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Vikings are 3-5 in home games. Portland State averages 16.7 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Grizzlies are 3-5 against Big Sky opponents. Montana has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Portland State is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Montana allows to opponents. Montana averages 65.4 points per game, 0.6 more than the 64.8 Portland State gives up.

The Vikings and Grizzlies meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald is shooting 36.0% and averaging 11.9 points for the Vikings. Laynee Torres-Kahapea is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mack Konig is averaging 10.8 points and 5.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Waddington is averaging 9.2 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 1-9, averaging 51.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

