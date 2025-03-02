Montana takes on Eastern Washington following Williams’ 36-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-20, 6-11 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (21-9, 14-3 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts Eastern Washington after Money Williams scored 36 points in Montana’s 79-76 overtime loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Grizzlies have gone 14-1 in home games. Montana averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 6-11 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Montana scores 76.3 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 75.5 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 71.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 73.5 Montana gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Moore is averaging 13.2 points for the Grizzlies. Williams is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Mason Williams is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.9 points. Andrew Cook is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 79.6 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 54.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 23.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.