Montana State visits Weber State following Smith’s 24-point game

Montana State Bobcats (22-2, 12-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-12, 6-5 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on Montana State after Taylor Smith scored 24 points in Weber State’s 79-76 win over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats have gone 5-3 at home. Weber State is third in the Big Sky scoring 66.7 points while shooting 41.3% from the field.

The Bobcats have gone 12-0 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game.

Weber State makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Montana State has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendra Parra is averaging 12.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats. Smith is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Esmeralda Morales is averaging 15.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Marah Dykstra is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 73.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 14.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

