Montana State visits Northern Arizona after McLaughlin’s 35-point game

Montana State Bobcats (10-13, 5-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (13-10, 4-6 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts Montana State after Trenton McLaughlin scored 35 points in Northern Arizona’s 77-73 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Lumberjacks have gone 8-2 at home. Northern Arizona averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Bobcats are 5-5 in Big Sky play. Montana State is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Northern Arizona scores 77.9 points, 7.9 more per game than the 70.0 Montana State allows. Montana State has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Jackson is averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Lumberjacks. McLaughlin is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Brandon Walker is shooting 53.1% and averaging 14.7 points for the Bobcats. Patrick McMahon is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.