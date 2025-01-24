Montana State visits Montana following Walker’s 20-point outing

Montana State Bobcats (8-12, 3-4 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (12-8, 5-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Montana after Brandon Walker scored 20 points in Montana State’s 74-64 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Grizzlies have gone 9-1 at home. Montana is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 3-4 in Big Sky play. Montana State is eighth in the Big Sky with 13.4 assists per game led by Jabe Mullins averaging 3.1.

Montana makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Montana State averages 71.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 74.8 Montana gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Moore averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Money Williams is averaging 12.9 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Mullins is averaging 7.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Bobcats. Walker is averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 54.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.