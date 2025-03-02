Montana State visits Hassmann and Idaho

Montana State Bobcats (26-3, 16-1 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (18-10, 10-7 Big Sky)

Moscow; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on Montana State after Hope Hassmann scored 21 points in Idaho’s 73-58 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Vandals are 10-3 on their home court. Idaho ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Rosie Schweizer averaging 2.7.

The Bobcats are 16-1 against conference opponents.

Idaho is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 39.0% Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Idaho allows.

The Vandals and Bobcats meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Nelson is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Vandals. Hassmann is averaging 12.6 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Esmeralda Morales is averaging 15.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Marah Dykstra is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 15.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.