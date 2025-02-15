Montana State plays Idaho State on 16-game win streak

Montana State Bobcats (23-2, 13-0 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-14, 4-8 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State aims to keep its 16-game win streak intact when the Bobcats take on Idaho State.

The Bengals have gone 6-4 in home games. Idaho State gives up 64.8 points and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Bobcats are 13-0 in conference games. Montana State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Marah Dykstra averaging 4.9.

Idaho State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Idaho State allows.

The Bengals and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Covello is averaging 9.8 points for the Bengals. Alyse Aby is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Esmeralda Morales is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Katelynn Martin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 73.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 15.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.