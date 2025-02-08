Montana State hosts Northern Colorado following Morales’ 25-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (10-12, 3-8 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (21-2, 11-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts Northern Colorado after Esmeralda Morales scored 25 points in Montana State’s 73-66 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats have gone 10-0 in home games.

The Bears are 3-8 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado averages 16.7 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Montana State averages 71.9 points, 13.0 more per game than the 58.9 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

The Bobcats and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morales is shooting 37.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Bobcats. Marah Dykstra is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ella Van Weelden is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 6.5 points. London Gamble is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 74.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 14.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 56.2 points, 26.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

