Montana State hosts Moore and Montana

Montana Grizzlies (19-8, 12-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (12-15, 7-7 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays Montana State after Malik Moore scored 22 points in Montana’s 65-58 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bobcats are 10-2 on their home court. Montana State ranks third in the Big Sky with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Walker averaging 4.0.

The Grizzlies are 12-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is ninth in the Big Sky with 6.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Joe Pridgen averaging 2.0.

Montana State averages 71.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 73.6 Montana allows. Montana averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Montana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 14.6 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Moore is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Grizzlies. Money Williams is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 25.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.