Montana State hosts Montana, seeks 25th victory this season

Montana Grizzlies (10-15, 6-8 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (24-2, 14-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Bobcats face the Montana.

The Bobcats are 11-0 in home games. Montana State is seventh in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 31.2 rebounds. Marah Dykstra leads the Bobcats with 4.8 boards.

The Grizzlies have gone 6-8 against Big Sky opponents. Montana has a 3-12 record against opponents above .500.

Montana State is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Montana allows to opponents. Montana scores 10.8 more points per game (65.8) than Montana State gives up (55.0).

The Bobcats and Grizzlies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esmeralda Morales is averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Dykstra is averaging 12.0 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games.

Tyler McCliment-Call averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Avery Waddington is averaging 10.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 72.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 16.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.