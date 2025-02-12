Montana State hosts Henning and Weber State

Weber State Wildcats (9-16, 3-8 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (10-15, 5-7 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits Montana State after Trevor Henning scored 21 points in Weber State’s 72-67 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bobcats are 8-2 in home games. Montana State has a 4-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 3-8 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is fifth in the Big Sky with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Blaise Threatt averaging 5.7.

Montana State averages 71.3 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 72.3 Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 73.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the 70.1 Montana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Walker is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bobcats. Patrick McMahon is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

Threatt is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Dyson Koehler is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.