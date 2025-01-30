Montana State faces Sacramento State, aims for 7th straight road win

Montana State Bobcats (18-2, 8-0 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-10, 3-4 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hits the road against Sacramento State aiming to continue its six-game road winning streak.

The Hornets have gone 6-2 at home. Sacramento State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 8-0 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game.

Sacramento State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Sacramento State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaydia Martin averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Benthe Versteeg is shooting 36.6% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Esmeralda Morales is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Marah Dykstra is averaging 11.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 70.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 14.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.