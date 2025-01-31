Montana State faces Portland State, seeks 20th win this season

Montana State Bobcats (19-2, 9-0 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-13, 1-7 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State will try to earn its 20th victory of the season when the Bobcats play the Portland State.

The Vikings are 3-6 on their home court. Portland State allows 65.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 9-0 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 19-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Portland State averages 55.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 56.0 Montana State allows. Montana State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Portland State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Vikings. Rhema Ogele is averaging eight points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Esmeralda Morales averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Marah Dykstra is shooting 41.3% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 1-9, averaging 53.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 71.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 14.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.