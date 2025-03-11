Montana State faces Idaho State in Big Sky Tournament

Idaho State Bengals (14-16, 9-10 Big Sky) vs. Montana State Bobcats (28-3, 18-1 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Idaho State.

The Bobcats are 18-1 against Big Sky opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Montana State has a 20-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bengals are 9-10 in Big Sky play. Idaho State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Montana State’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State scores 6.7 more points per game (62.6) than Montana State gives up to opponents (55.9).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Montana State won the last meeting 74-60 on Feb. 15. Marah Dykstra scored 29 to help lead Montana State to the victory, and Tasia Jordan scored 19 points for Idaho State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esmeralda Morales is shooting 39.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bobcats. Natalie Picton is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sophia Covello is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 9.7 points. Jordan is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 16.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.