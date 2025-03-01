Montana State Bobcats face the Sacramento State Hornets on 19-game win streak

Sacramento State Hornets (12-17, 5-11 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (26-2, 16-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State heads into a matchup against Sacramento State as winners of 19 games in a row.

The Bobcats are 13-0 in home games. Montana State is eighth in the Big Sky with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Marah Dykstra averaging 3.8.

The Hornets are 5-11 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Katie Peneueta averaging 4.5.

Montana State makes 41.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Sacramento State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Montana State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esmeralda Morales is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals. Dykstra is shooting 42.0% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jaydia Martin is averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Peneueta is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 72.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 15.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

