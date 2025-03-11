Montana plays Idaho in Big Sky Tournament

Idaho Vandals (14-18, 9-10 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (23-9, 16-3 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Idaho.

The Grizzlies are 16-3 against Big Sky opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Montana has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vandals are 9-10 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 6.3.

Montana scores 76.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 75.5 Idaho gives up. Idaho has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Montana won 72-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Brandon Whitney led Montana with 18 points, and Tyler Mrus led Idaho with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Moore averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Money Williams is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

Kristian Gonzalez is scoring 11.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Vandals. Jack Payne is averaging 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 54.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.