Montana plays Eastern Washington, aims to end road skid

Montana Grizzlies (12-16, 8-9 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (10-19, 6-11 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana will aim to break its three-game road losing streak when the Grizzlies take on Eastern Washington.

The Eagles are 8-6 in home games. Eastern Washington is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 64.3 points while shooting 37.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies have gone 8-9 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is 3-13 against opponents with a winning record.

Eastern Washington scores 64.3 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 69.3 Montana gives up. Montana has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

The Eagles and Grizzlies face off Monday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 12.3 points and 11.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mack Konig is averaging 10.4 points and five assists for the Grizzlies. Tyler McCliment-Call is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.