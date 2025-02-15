Montana hosts Weber State following Threatt’s 32-point showing

Weber State Wildcats (9-17, 3-9 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (18-8, 11-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -10.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits Montana after Blaise Threatt scored 32 points in Weber State’s 74-66 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Grizzlies have gone 13-1 in home games. Montana is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 3-9 against conference opponents. Weber State is sixth in the Big Sky with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Threatt averaging 5.7.

Montana averages 76.8 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 72.3 Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Montana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Moore is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 13.2 points. Kai Johnson is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

Miguel Tomley averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Threatt is shooting 55.2% and averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

