Montana hosts Walker and Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (8-12, 3-4 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (12-8, 5-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits Montana after Brandon Walker scored 20 points in Montana State’s 74-64 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Grizzlies are 9-1 in home games. Montana is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 74.6 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Bobcats have gone 3-4 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Montana makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Montana State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Montana allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is averaging 12.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Malik Moore is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Walker is shooting 53.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.