Montana hosts Portland State following Henderson’s 31-point showing

Portland State Vikings (13-7, 5-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (13-8, 6-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Montana after Jaylin Henderson scored 31 points in Portland State’s 76-59 victory over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Grizzlies are 10-1 on their home court. Montana has a 6-7 record against teams over .500.

The Vikings are 5-2 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is the top team in the Big Sky scoring 12.9 fast break points per game.

Montana scores 74.7 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 69.9 Portland State allows. Portland State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Montana allows.

The Grizzlies and Vikings square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is averaging 12.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Malik Moore is averaging 12.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games.

Henderson is averaging 14.1 points for the Vikings. Isaiah Johnson is averaging 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 24.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.