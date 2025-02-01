Montana faces Sacramento State, looks for 4th straight home win

Sacramento State Hornets (6-15, 2-6 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (14-8, 7-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -11; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts Sacramento State trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Grizzlies are 11-1 in home games. Montana is sixth in the Big Sky with 13.6 assists per game led by Money Williams averaging 3.4.

The Hornets are 2-6 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is the top team in the Big Sky allowing just 67.5 points per game while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Montana scores 75.5 points, 8.0 more per game than the 67.5 Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Montana has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

The Grizzlies and Hornets meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pridgen is averaging 12.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Malik Moore is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jacob Holt is scoring 16.3 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Hornets. Julian Vaughns is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.