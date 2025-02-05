Montana faces conference rival Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (10-11, 3-7 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (9-12, 5-5 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dani Bartsch and Montana host Tatum West and Northern Colorado in Big Sky play Thursday.

The Grizzlies are 6-4 in home games. Montana has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bears are 3-7 in conference matchups. Northern Colorado scores 64.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Montana averages 65.9 points, 7.6 more per game than the 58.3 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Tyler McCliment-Call is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

West is scoring 9.5 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Bears. Ella Van Weelden is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 55.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.