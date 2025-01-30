Monroe, Quinnipiac Bobcats host the Fairfield Stags

Fairfield Stags (8-12, 4-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-8, 8-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prophet Johnson and Fairfield visit Amarri Monroe and Quinnipiac on Friday.

The Bobcats are 7-1 on their home court. Quinnipiac has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Stags are 4-5 against conference opponents. Fairfield allows 73.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.9 points per game.

Quinnipiac’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

The Bobcats and Stags match up Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monroe is averaging 15.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Bobcats. Paul Otieno is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 11.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Stags. Deon Perry is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Stags: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.