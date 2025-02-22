Monroe leads Quinnipiac against Manhattan after 20-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-10, 12-3 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (13-11, 8-7 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Manhattan after Amarri Monroe scored 20 points in Quinnipiac’s 79-74 victory against the Iona Gaels.

The Jaspers are 7-4 in home games. Manhattan has a 5-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats are 12-3 in conference play. Quinnipiac has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Manhattan scores 75.6 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 71.2 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Manhattan allows.

The Jaspers and Bobcats match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Sydnor is scoring 14.8 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 17.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games.

Monroe is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 17.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals. Paul Otieno is shooting 61.8% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.