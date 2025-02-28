Monroe and Quinnipiac host Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-14, 5-11 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-10, 13-3 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Saint Peter’s after Amarri Monroe scored 20 points in Quinnipiac’s 74-71 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Bobcats have gone 10-2 at home. Quinnipiac averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Peacocks are 5-11 in conference games. Saint Peter’s is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Quinnipiac is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.5% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s has shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monroe is shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 17.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals. Paul Otieno is averaging 13.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

Marcus Randolph is shooting 34.8% and averaging 14.6 points for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.