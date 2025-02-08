Monroe and Quinnipiac host Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (8-14, 3-8 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-9, 10-2 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -11; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Niagara after Amarri Monroe scored 29 points in Quinnipiac’s 89-71 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Bobcats are 9-1 in home games. Quinnipiac is the top team in the MAAC averaging 33.0 points in the paint. Paul Otieno leads the Bobcats scoring 7.6.

The Purple Eagles have gone 3-8 against MAAC opponents. Niagara allows 70.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.6 points per game.

Quinnipiac’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Niagara gives up. Niagara averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Quinnipiac gives up.

The Bobcats and Purple Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savion Lewis is averaging 4.8 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Monroe is averaging 17.3 points, eight rebounds and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Jaeden Marshall is averaging 10 points for the Purple Eagles. Justice Smith is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

