Monroe and Quinnipiac host Manhattan

Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-10, 12-3 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (13-11, 8-7 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits Manhattan after Amarri Monroe scored 20 points in Quinnipiac’s 79-74 victory over the Iona Gaels.

The Jaspers have gone 7-4 at home. Manhattan ranks fifth in the MAAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Will Sydnor averaging 5.3.

The Bobcats are 12-3 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is the MAAC leader with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Monroe averaging 6.6.

Manhattan’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Manhattan gives up.

The Jaspers and Bobcats meet Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydnor is scoring 14.8 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

Monroe is shooting 41.3% and averaging 17.8 points for the Bobcats. Jaden Zimmerman is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.